Open RAN promises innovation and freedom, but only if performance, timing, and security work flawlessly together.





Join experts Owen O’Donnell, Wireless Product Marketing Manager at VIAVI and Paul Norris, Strategic Account Director at Calnex Solutions to learn how the strategic partnership between VIAVI and Calnex Solutions removes the complexity, cost, and uncertainty from Open RAN validation by delivering ready-to-deploy, plug‑and‑play testbeds that span protocol, signal, timing, and cybersecurity domains.

As Open RAN and AI-RAN ecosystems expand to include new vendors, startups, and university spinouts, the burden of interoperability, reliability, and conformance testing has never been greater. Too often, equipment passes limited single-vendor tests, only to fail in real-world, multi-vendor deployments. Final certification may happen in official labs, but success is decided long before that stage.