The NITRO Wireless Open RAN Test Suite 2024 integrates proven conformance, interoperability, performance, and security test platforms for 3GPP and Open RAN with advanced technologies like cloud, artificial intelligence, automation, and digital twins.

This suite tackles network complexity by focusing on user experience, emulating real-world network data scenarios for smarter technology deployment. It also deals with challenges in network performance, QoS, security, and energy efficiency.