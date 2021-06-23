VoltDB Webinar: What to look for (and avoid) in data solutions for latency-dependent applications
As it is widely recognized at this point, 5G is meant for enterprises more than consumers. Ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC) opens up many new use cases.
But, to truly monetize these 5G investments, today and in the future, it is absolutely necessary to have data platforms that facilitate ultra-reliable low-latency decisioning (URLLD).
In this webinar, we will explain what is required to realize real-time low-latency decision intelligence and what you should look for (and avoid) in solutions built to address the following low latency applications:
-Convergent charging
-Policy control
-Real-time mediation
-Customer value/experience management
-Revenue assurance/fraud prevention
Speakers:
Cat Sbgelia, Technology Editor, RCR Wireless News
Dheeraj Remella, Chief Product Officer, VoltDB
Andy Porter, Senior Product Manager, Digital Business Unit, Nokia
