As telecom operators face growing pressure to innovate and scale, AI is emerging as a powerful ally. In this webinar, we’ll explore how AI infrastructure is opening the door to new opportunities for CSPs to diversify and grow.

Discover how telco operators can harness AI to unlock new revenue streams, optimize network performance, and deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences.

This on-demand webinar covers topics such as:

- Connecting next-gen data centers - the fiber opportunity

- The role of cloud and edge in intelligent networks

- Turning unused space and power into revenue

- The GPU-as-a-Service model

Speakers:

Inanç Çakiroğlu, Chief Information Officer, Veon

Patrick Lopez, Telecom Field CTO, Pure Storage