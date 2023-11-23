If 5G was a book, we are just past the first chapter. Now is the time to harness the full potential of 5G and prepare for 5G Advanced through 5G Standalone.



Join the 'It's time for 5G to standalone' webinar with Qualcomm on December 14th to get a closer look into how global operators are accelerating migration to 5G Standalone for business growth and 5G Advanced readiness.



