Wi-Fi 8, based on the IEEE 802.11bn standard, is the next major leap in wireless technology. This evolution is bringing a wave of capabilities that will shape the future of connectivity across homes, enterprises, and public spaces.



In this RCR Wireless and Qualcomm webinar, Rolf de Vegt, VP of Technical Standards at Qualcomm, will share key insights into what Wi-Fi 8 introduces, how it builds on previous generations, and what it means for the future of connected devices and networks.

Join the webinar on September 30th to learn:

How Wi-Fi 8 builds on Wi-Fi 7 and what improvements to expect

Key innovations behind Wi-Fi 8’s performance, including multi-AP coordination and enhanced edge performance

How Wi-Fi 8 is being designed to support next-generation connectivity across consumer, enterprise, and industrial deployments

Which use cases and environments will benefit most from Wi-Fi 8’s advanced capabilities

What the development and certification timeline may look like, and how to prepare for the transition to Wi-Fi 8

This session will give you a clear and concise overview of Wi-Fi 8 and why it matters—highlighting how it’s set to become the connectivity foundation for the next wave of digital and AI-driven innovations.

Speakers

