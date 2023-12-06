Wi-Fi 7 was built from the ground up with the 6 GHz band in mind, promising increased speed and capacity. With the latest generation of Wi-Fi on the horizon, this webinar explores the current and near-future standard and device ecosystem and potential consumer and enterprise use cases like VR and the metaverse.
Speakers:
Kelly Hill, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News
Andy Davidson, Sr. Director of Technology Planning, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Joerg Koepp, Market Segment & Technology Manager, Rohde & Schwarz
Adam Smith, Product Marketing, LitePoint
David Coleman, Director of Wireless Office of the CTO, Extreme Networks
