Editorial Webinar: What will the wireless workforce look like in 2030?

The evolution of 5G into a more mature, software-defined and cloud-native network technology brings with it material changes in the types of skills operators need. Against the backdrop of a shift from telco to techco, we speak with industry experts to understand how the changing dynamic is impacting the wireless workforce both near- and long-term.

Speakers:

Cat Sbeglia, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News

Vishal Mathur, Global Head of Engagement, TIP

Shirish Nagaraj, Director Wireless R&D and Chief Technologist, Corning